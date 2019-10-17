Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $51,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 22,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $598,806.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,391. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $637.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.36. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

