Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $43.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.30 million to $43.59 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $171.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $177.51 million, with estimates ranging from $176.82 million to $178.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $100,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 366 shares of company stock valued at $13,272 and have sold 27,184 shares valued at $1,008,496. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 64,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

