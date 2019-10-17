Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $131,001.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,569,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,649,516 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 110,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

