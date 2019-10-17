Zacks: Analysts Expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Keane Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keane Group.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.47.

Keane Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,327. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter valued at $11,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 368.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 801,604 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 280.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 745,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 1,193.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,717 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keane Group (FRAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.