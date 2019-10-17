Zacks: Analysts Expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,908.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 347.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $39.35 on Monday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.