Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHX. ValuEngine raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,597. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. Analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $44,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $112,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,350,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 88,854 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

