Zacks: Analysts Set $33.17 Target Price for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has improved by 4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 1,098,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Village Farms International by 77.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

