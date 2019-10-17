Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

CRSP stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

