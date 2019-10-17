Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $547.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.40 million and the lowest is $540.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $586.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,004 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

