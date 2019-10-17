Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,798,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,389,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BankUnited by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 877,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 346,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BankUnited by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 242,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.21. 285,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,288. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.