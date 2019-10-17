Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

PBI stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $762.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,885,000 after buying an additional 5,311,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 566,632 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 264,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.