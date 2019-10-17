Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Sell

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

NXST stock opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

