Zacks Investment Research Lowers Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Savara alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.09.

Savara stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 4,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,151. Savara has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $83,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $116,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Savara by 67.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.