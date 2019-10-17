Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) to Buy

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

