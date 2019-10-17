Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to “Hold”

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.34% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

