Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) to “Buy”

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JCAP. Raymond James downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $420.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.47. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.