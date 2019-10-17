Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to “Hold”

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

LMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Limbach has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 438.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Limbach by 690.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Limbach by 44.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

