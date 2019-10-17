Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to “Buy”

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Coast Oil Trust is formed to own interests in properties held by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP which are located in California in the Santa Maria and Los Angeles Basins. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is based in Austin, Texas. “

NYSE ROYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

