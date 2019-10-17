Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

APTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,005. The firm has a market cap of $641.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 339,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.