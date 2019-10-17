Zacks: National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given $42.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKSH. BidaskClub raised National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436. National Bankshares has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 164.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.