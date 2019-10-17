Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $271,741.00 and approximately $7,891.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00043145 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.37 or 0.05986152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00043711 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

