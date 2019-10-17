Zcoin (XZC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.68 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Zcoin has a market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00060585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Coinroom, BX Thailand and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,122.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.02189957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.35 or 0.02714224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00671378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00700617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00448508 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,608,718 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Indodax, TDAX, Huobi, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

