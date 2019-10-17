ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEAL. TheStreet cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $737.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.05. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

