Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.75. 62,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

