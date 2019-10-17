Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zynga stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,607. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

