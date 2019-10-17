Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $235,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 631,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,681.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,583. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 7,929,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,025,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 311.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. Zynga has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.