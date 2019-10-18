-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.05. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Nautilus stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 125,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

