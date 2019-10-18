$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,149,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,804,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,087. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,002,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,560,000 after purchasing an additional 281,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after purchasing an additional 434,990 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,882,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,061,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.04. 94,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

