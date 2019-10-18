-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.64. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

