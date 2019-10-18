$0.34 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 219.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,727,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 171.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,954 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 332.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 629,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 483,495 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,112,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,757. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

