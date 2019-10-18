$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $422.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $41.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

