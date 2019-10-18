$0.44 EPS Expected for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Industries’ earnings. Mueller Industries posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Industries.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $276,395.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $458,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,196 shares of company stock worth $760,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

