$0.47 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.26. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,004 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.