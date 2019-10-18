$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.91%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Helios Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $151,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $837,993. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,623. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

