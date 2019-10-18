$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.50. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after buying an additional 1,242,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PPL by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after buying an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,442,000 after buying an additional 372,921 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

