$0.61 EPS Expected for Loews Co. (NYSE:L) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Loews will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loews.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

L stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 505,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,904. Loews has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Loews by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loews (L)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.