-$0.65 EPS Expected for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.76). Dova Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%.

DOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $445,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $401,679. 60.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

