$0.79 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.88. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. AGCO has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

