-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.96). Key Energy Services posted earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million.

KEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of KEG stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,097. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 275,728 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

