$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

