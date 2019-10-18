-$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($1.28). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.43) to ($3.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $681.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

