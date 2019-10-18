$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. RPM International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on RPM International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

RPM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,839,000 after acquiring an additional 179,678 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 70.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after acquiring an additional 272,803 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 447,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

