$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. 510,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.