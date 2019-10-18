$102.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce $102.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.25 million to $112.37 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $88.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year sales of $384.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.60 million to $416.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $555.68 million, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $639.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 24.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,824,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 191,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.13. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $11.62.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

