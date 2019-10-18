10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Shares Up 5.1%

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.13, 138,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 441,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Evercore ISI began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Bryan E. Roberts acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund I, L.P. acquired 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 517,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,711,800.

About 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

