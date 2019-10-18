$116.95 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report $116.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $108.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $438.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.30 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.10 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after buying an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,590,000 after purchasing an additional 762,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 285,719 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,393,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

