1,235 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Longbow Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

