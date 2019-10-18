1,289 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 285.5% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 231,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,555,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $193.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

