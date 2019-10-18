15,272 Shares in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,272 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in FireEye by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 38,067 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FireEye by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

