$18.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $18.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 billion and the highest is $18.30 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $69.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.83 billion to $70.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.95 billion to $73.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 287,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

